Abbotsford – Car shows and Summer. The perfect mix.

The annual AbbyPD Car Meet is on Sunday July 27, at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

Car enthusiasts, families, and the greater community are invited to come together to showcase vehicles, enjoy delicious food, and win exciting prizes. All funds raised at the event will support Abbotsford Police Department programs that strengthen community safety and connections.

Don’t miss out on a fun day for a great cause!