RCMP Involved After SAR Equipment Stolen During Search for 7 Year Old

Chilliwack/Fraser Valley – Lily Coursol was found on Friday, May 2, after she went missing from Winona Road in the Chilliwack River Valley the previous day around 4PM.

A massive search was underway with the help of Search and Rescue units from Chilliwack, Coquitlam and under the watch of the BC Search and Rescue Association.

While assisting Chilliwack SAR, two Coquitlam SAR packs were stolen, along with gear from other assisting teams. They left the gear on the hill side as they assisted the young girl to safety. When they went back to get the backpacks, they were long gone.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with a replacement cost. That link is gofundme.com/f/replace-these-heroes-stolen-backpacks-and-belongings. FVN has learned that the GoFundMe has been paused.

Many local (SAR) groups, like the one in Chilliwack, are registered charities or non-profits that rely on community support and donations to provide services. These groups are often staffed by hard-working volunteers who donate their time to search for and rescue people in need. There have been social media calls to give directly to the SAR units and to bypass administration fees that GoFundMe charges, to operate their business.

UPDATE – From Coquitlam Search and Rescue:

We recently shared a post about the theft of some Coquitlam SAR members’ packs during a search for a missing child led by Chilliwack Search and Rescue. That post has since been taken down, but we recognize it was widely shared and may have prompted some generous responses from the community.

We want to clarify a few important details and thank you properly.

While assisting Chilliwack SAR, two Coquitlam SAR packs were stolen, along with gear from other assisting teams. The RCMP is actively investigating the incident.

We are incredibly grateful to Emergency Management and Climate Readiness (EMCR), who will be replacing the stolen packs and their contents, ensuring our members remain task-ready.

We sincerely apologize for any confusion caused by the initial post.

To everyone who reached out or offered support—thank you. Your kindness and encouragement mean the world to us and help ensure we can continue our mission safely and effectively.

If you wish to donate to Coquitlam SAR directly: https://www.coquitlam-sar.bc.ca/support-us/donate/