UPDATE – Shelter in Place Order Lifted – Mission Activates Emergency Operations Centre in Response to Fire Involving the Derelict BC Ferry (Queen of Sydney)

Mission — UPDATE: May 3, Saturday at 1:20PM- The City of Mission is lifting the shelter-in-place advisory for residents in the area between Chester Street and 287 Street, south of Lougheed Highway. While smoke has eased significantly, residents are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution, as smoke may continue intermittently.

The fire aboard the derelict Queen of Sidney ferry is largely under control but may continue to smoulder for the next couple of days. Mission Fire Rescue Service and the Canadian Coast Guard remain on scene and will continue monitoring the situation closely.

The public is reminded to stay away from the area, including the Fraser River near the vessel. It is unsafe to approach, and all road and area closures must be respected for everyone’s safety.

UPDATE – Around 2 am on May 3, Mission RCMP were notified by the Mission Fire Rescue Service of a fire onboard the former Queen of Sidney ferry, which has been docked in the Fraser River near Chester Street for years. Police attended the area and confirmed a large plume of smoke coming from the vessel, which had an obvious impact on air quality in the area. Mission Search and Rescue was also called out, to monitor the situation from the river.

Due to the smoke still coming from the fire on the morning of May 3, the City of Mission has issued a shelter-in-place advisory to residents between Chester Street and 287 Street, south of Lougheed Highway. Residents in that area are encouraged to stay indoors, keep their doors and windows closed, and turn off ventilation systems that bring in outside air. Please monitor the City’s website for further updates.

At this time there is nothing to indicate the fire was intentionally set, although due to the hazardous nature of the smoke and the overall condition of the vessel, investigators have not been able to board the former ferry. RCMP will continue to liaise with the fire department, the Canadian Coast Guard, and other agencies, to help ensure the safety of citizens, and to try to identify a cause of the fire. At this time, police highlight the hazardous nature of the smoke, and ask the public to stay out of the area, unless sheltering in place.

ORIGINAL STORY – The City of Mission has activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to a fire incident involving the derelict BC Ferry (Queen of Sydney). The activation aims to coordinate efforts efficiently and ensure the safety of all affected individuals.

The Mission Fire Rescue Service and the Ministry of Environment (MOE) are actively managing the situation.

Residents in the nearby area (Chester Street to 287 Street/South of Lougheed Highway) have been advised to shelter in place to minimize exposure to any hazardous emissions. If you reside in the surrounding vicinity, please remain indoors, close all windows and doors, and turn off any ventilation systems that draw air from outside.

Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

