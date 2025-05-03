MMIWG2S+ Event Awareness – Sunday May 4 Cheam FN

Skip to content

Rosedale/Fraser Valley – Cheam First Nations’ MMIWG2S+ Awareness March is happening on Sunday, May 4, in Agassiz/Rosedale.

This event is open to everyone. More details below in link.

Cheam FN Facebook – MMIWG2S+

