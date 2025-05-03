MMIWG2S+ Event Awareness – Sunday May 4 Cheam FN

Rosedale/Fraser Valley – Cheam First Nations’ MMIWG2S+ Awareness March is happening on Sunday, May 4, in Agassiz/Rosedale.
This event is open to everyone. More details below in link.
Rosedale/Fraser Valley – Cheam First Nations’ MMIWG2S+ Awareness March is happening on Sunday, May 4, in Agassiz/Rosedale.
This event is open to everyone. More details below in link.
Mission — UPDATE: May 3, Saturday at 1:20PM- The City of Mission is lifting the shelter-in-place advisory for residents in the area between Chester Street
Rosedale/Fraser Valley – Cheam First Nations’ MMIWG2S+ Awareness March is happening on Sunday, May 4, in Agassiz/Rosedale. This event is open to everyone. More details
Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in
Seabird Island/Stolo – Everyone is invited to the Sq’éwqel “Seabird Island Band” annual Red Dress Gathering.Monday May 5, 2025 from 11:30 AM to 2PM at