Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” May 2, 2025

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

MOHUN, Maureen

Crimestoppers MOHUN, Maureen

Age: 56

Height: 5’5” ft

Weight: 126lbs

Hair: Grey

Eyes: Green

Wanted: Breach of Undertaking, Assault, Uttering Threats, and Mischief Under $5000

Warrant in effect: April 29, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack