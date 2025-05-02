Wildfire Season is Here — So… “What Is A Wildfire”

Victoria – Wildfire season is well underway with concerns around Dawson Creek among other sites.

This year, BC Wildfire Service has heard some confusion around the word wildfire.

“That’s not a wildfire, that’s a human caused fire.”

“Wildfire is a term made up by the media.”

“That’s a FOREST FIRE.”

“If it is wild that means its out of control!”

Let’s get down to the basics and break down the word.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the earliest use of the word is in the old english period, pre-1150. The word compounds two words: wild refers to the location, “living in a state of nature” and fire refers to, well, fire, “combustion or burning.”

To address the above statements.

Is it still a wildfire if it is human caused? Yes. A wildfire can have many causes, the most common in B.C. is lightning, but other human causes include irresponsible open-burning, industrial activity, vehicles, trains and more.

Is wildfire a made up term to stoke fear? No. It is a word that has been used for hundreds of years.

Is it a wildfire if it is burning in a specific fuel type? Yes. It is called a wildfire no matter what it is burning, be it grass, timber or muskeg. This is why we use the word wildfire instead of forest fire, it encompasses more.

Does calling it a wildfire mean it’s totally out of control? No. We use four stages of controls to classify wildfires. Whether they are out of control, being held, or out, they are still wildfires.

BC Wildfire Service use specific words so we can all share a common language and have a common understanding.

Want to learn more about wildfire lingo? Check the glossary here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/wildfire…/about-bcws/glossary

People are asked to use caution over the next several days as a combination of warm, dry conditions and strong winds in much of southern B.C. are adding to elevated wildfire danger.

The BC Wildfire Service urges people to postpone any open burning until the windy conditions pass and to use extra caution when camping in the backcountry.

“We are expecting active weather in the coming days that could set the stage for dangerous wildfire conditions across the province,” said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests. “This is the time of year when we’re at the most risk for human-caused wildfires in B.C., most of which are entirely preventable. As the days get longer and nicer, with more people camping or working outside, we all have a role to play in reducing wildfire risk by remaining vigilant, cautious and informed.”

People planning to have campfires should do so safely, following any local prohibitions. Tips include:

avoid having a campfire when it’s windy;

choose a proper fire pit or make a ring of rocks at least three metres from trees, shrubs, structures and debris; and

do not leave a campfire unattended for any amount of time.

Open-burning prohibitions are expected to be in place in the coming weeks and will be updated as conditions change.