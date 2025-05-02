VIDEO (MEDIA CONFERENCE UPDATE) Search for Missing 7 Year Old Chilliwack Girl Off Chilliwack Lake Road – Reports That She Was FOUND SAFE

Chilliwack – UPDATE -RCMP and Global confirm that the seven-year-old missing Chilliwack girl has been found alive.She was majing it out of the woods with searchers under her own power.

Lily Coursol was found on Friday, May 2, after she went missing from Winona Road in the Chilliwack River Valley the previous day around 4PM.

From RCMP – The Chilliwack RCMP are pleased to confirm that Lilly Coursol has been located and is safe. She will be treated for any medical needs as a precaution and reunited with her family.

We want to thank all the partner agencies that assisted in the search. This includes Chilliwack Search and Rescue, BC Conservation Officer Service, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the LMD TAC Troop, the Emergency Response Team, and RCMP Air Services.

We also want to thank the public for their assistance and eagerness to help, as well as all the information and tips that were provided.

UPDATE – On Frday May 2, RCMP held a media conference updating the search for 7 year old Lily Coursol. There are media reports that her father was in court on charges, however Mounties would not comment on that. A search of the nearby Chilliwack River is also underway as well as the mountain trails.

ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack RCMP continue to search for Lily Coursol. Numerous police and Search and Rescue personnel are in the area of Chilliwack Lake Road utilizing all technological resources available to locate Lily as quickly and safely as possible.

The public is being urged to avoid the area to allow emergency responders and investigative teams to operate without interreference. We understand the public’s concern and wanting to help; however, the search consists of difficult terrain and is a heavily wooded area. Untrained personnel in the area will make search efforts more difficult and put others at unnecessary risk.

Chilliwack RCMP Media Release

File: 2025-16992

Date: 2025-05-01

RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Lily Coursol, who was reported missing on May 1, 2025.

Lily Coursol was last seen around 4:00 p.m. in the 50800 block of Winona Road. Lily apparently followed her neighbour’s dogs into a wooded area but did not return with them. An air and ground search are currently underway.

Description of Lily:

Metis girl

7 years

4 ft (122 cm)

light brown hair

brown eyes

She was last seen wearing all pink clothing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lily Coursol is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

2025 Lily Coursol RCMP Missing May 1

From Zeeshan N Khan, Executive Director Streams Chilliwack and Recent MP Liberal Candidate: Lilly, the youngest and one of the most beloved participants of our Streams Foundation social gatherings, has been attending regularly with her grandmother Brenda for the past 3-4 years.

She has been missing since yesterday around 4 PM from the Slesse Park area, right in front of her home. We were there last night helping in the search and returned early this morning unfortunately, there’s still no sign of her.

The search is ongoing, and every moment counts. Let’s keep her and her family in our hearts and thoughts.