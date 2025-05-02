UPDATE Province, Chilliwack Mark May 2 As Official Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Lapu Lapu Tragedy – Vigil in Chilliwack

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Province of British Columbia has declared Friday, May 2, 2025, an official day of remembrance and mourning for the victims of the tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver on April 26, 2025.

Some 150 came to Chilliwack Central Community Park for a vigil. Names of the 11 deceased were read out, as prayers and songs and anthems were sung.

Eleven people were killed and dozens more injured while celebrating Filipino culture and history in a senseless attack at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver. As people learn more about the victims, they are also learning that the victims’ loss is felt deeply across the province.

A phony GoFundMe page has been taken down and some $57,000 returned to donors after it was discovered that this was a scam.

In Chilliwack, Stand in Solidarity. Light for Lapu-Lapu where you are asked to join for a Candlelight Vigil to honor the victims of the Lapu-Lapu Festival tragedy.

Friday May 2 at 7 PM. Chilliwack Central Community Park. Wear white or light colors. Battery candles only.

“Together we will heal.”

