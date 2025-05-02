Mission RCMP, MCFD Addressing Wellbeing of a 16 Year Old

Mission – Mission RCMP is releasing a statement to correct misinformation surrounding the actions of our officers, in their response to an ongoing matter concerning the welfare of a youth and the frustrations of their family.

On April 20, 2025, the Mission RCMP received a report of a missing 16-year-old youth who had not been seen for two days. The youth was found to be living at another residence and did not want to return home. Police investigated the matter and determined that the youth’s wellbeing was not compromised and there was no authority for police to remove the missing youth or return him to his parents.

On April 25, 2025, the Mission RCMP received a second report about the youth, suggesting that he may be at risk and requesting action be taken under the Criminal Code. The detachment immediately investigated and did not establish evidence to support that the youth’s welfare was at risk and no grounds existed for charges under the Criminal Code. Again, police did not establish authority to remove the youth or return him to his parents.

As noted, the RCMP did not arrive at these conclusions alone – we worked with the Ministry of Children and Family Development and other relevant partners.

We are aware of online posts expressing frustration over the alleged lack of police action. These posts have resulted in a number of calls to the Mission RCMP by members of the public.