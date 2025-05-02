Mission Institution Search – Drugs, Cables, Tobacco

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On April 24, 2025, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized in the medium-security unit at Mission Institution.
The contraband and unauthorized items seized included methamphetamine, THC shatter, tobacco, and one charging cable. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $170,125.
The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.
