Skip to content

Mission Institution Search – Drugs, Cables, Tobacco

Home
Crime
Mission Institution Search – Drugs, Cables, Tobacco

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On April 24, 2025, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized in the medium-security unit at Mission Institution.
The contraband and unauthorized items seized included methamphetamine, THC shatter, tobacco, and one charging cable. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $170,125.
The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

Share This:

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts