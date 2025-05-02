BC Achievement Foundation Announces Recipients of the 2025 Community Award

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) / Vancouver – Premier David Eby and Walter Pela, Chair of the BC Achievement Foundation, named the recipients of the 22nd annual Community Award. The program, presented by BC Achievement – an independent foundation that honours excellence and inspires achievement throughout the province – recognizes extraordinary British Columbians who build better, stronger and more engaged communities.

The recipients of the award will be recognized in a formal presentation ceremony on May 7th in Victoria, BC, in the presence of the Honourable Wendy Cocchia, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia. The Community Award ceremony will be live streamed on BC Achievement’s website. Watch live beginning at 2:00 p.m. on May 7. The presentation ceremony will also be aired on TELUS’ Optik TV Channel 707 – after the event.

“The recipients of this year’s Community Award remind us that the strength of British Columbia lies in the compassion, creativity, and commitment of its people,” said Premier David Eby. “Whether they’re leading grassroots initiatives or mentoring future changemakers, these individuals exemplify the power of community and the impact of selfless service. Their efforts uplift us all and set a powerful example for what we can achieve together.”

“This year’s program shines a spotlight on emerging leaders alongside long-standing changemakers,” said Walter Pela, Chair of the BC Achievement Foundation. “Each recipient demonstrates what’s possible when individuals step up with purpose and heart. Their contributions strengthen our communities and remind us that leadership isn’t defined by title or age—it’s defined by impact, generosity, and vision.”

The Community Award recipients are selected by an independent jury panel, whose 2025 members include Mayor Suzan Hewat of Kaslo, Mayor Sarrah Storey of Fraser Lake, and past recipients: Herman Ho, MB, of Vancouver, Meeka Morgan of Ashcroft and Upkar Singh Tatlay of Surrey.

This year’s recipients include:

Tli’ichilwet Heather Andrew & Yuwunat Eileen Guss, Squamish Nation

Barbara Attig, Salmon Arm

Robert Best, Vancouver

Serena Caner, Canoe

Josephine Chauhan & Neera Vohra-Singh, Vancouver

Gwen Hansen, Quatsino

Floyd Hill, Vancouver

Valerie Jerome, Vancouver

Chantelle Krish, Vancouver

Carol Anne Lee, CM, OBC, Vancouver

Trevor Mack, Tl’etinqox Community of the Tsilhqot’in Nation

Glen McCall, Zeballos

Wenonah North Peigan, Vancouver

Robert Olson, North Vancouver

Bob Purdy, North Vancouver

Debra Rogers, Campbell River

Susan Scott Gabe, Duncan

Meste’si Llucmetkwe Colleen Seymour, Kamloops

Dr. Sabeen Tiwana, Vancouver

Amarjeet Singh Vabhana, Surrey

Rik Valentine, Argenta

Margaux Wosk, Vancouver

For more information about the BC Achievement Foundation or Community Award program, please visit www.bcachievement.com.