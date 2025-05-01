United Way BC Launches Fund to Support Victims of Lapu Lapu Tragedy

Burnaby- In the wake of tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, United Way British Columbia (United Way BC) has launched a special fund to support those touched by the traumatic events.

One hundred percent of donations to United Way BC’s Kapwa Strong Fund will directly support Vancouver’s Filipino community and those impacted by this tragedy. Proceeds will go towards mental health supports and trauma counselling, access to essential needs including meal and gas vouchers, events and spaces for community to connect and share resources, and more.

Donate or learn more about United Way BC’s Kapwa Strong Fund https://uwbc.ca/kapwastrong