Province, Chilliwack Mark May 2 As Official Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Lapu Lapu Tragedy – Phony GoFundMe Removed

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Province of British Columbia has declared Friday, May 2, 2025, an official day of remembrance and mourning for the victims of the tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver on April 26, 2025.
Eleven people were killed and dozens more injured while celebrating Filipino culture and history in a senseless attack at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver. As people learn more about the victims, they are also learning that the victims’ loss is felt deeply across the province.
A phony GoFundMe page has been taken down and some $57,000 returned to donors after it was discovered that this was a scam.
In Chilliwack, Stand in Solidarity. Light for Lapu-Lapu where you are asked to join for a Candlelight Vigil to honor the victims of the Lapu-Lapu Festival tragedy.
Friday May 2 at 7 PM. Chilliwack Central Community Park. Wear white or light colors. Battery candles only.
“Together we will heal.”
- Anyone who witnessed or experienced trauma at the event is encouraged to access resources through the VPD Victim Services Unit: 604 717-3321 and VictimLinkBC: call or text 1 800 563-0808, or email 211-victimlinkbc@uwbc.ca to be connected to services that can help, including counselling resources. For details, visit: https://victimlinkbc.ca/
- ICBC supports are available for people who have been injured, as well as witnesses and the family members of those killed, including counselling. For more information, visit: https://icbc.com/about-icbc/newsroom/2025-04-27-lapu-lapu-tragedy
- B.C.’s crisis line at 310-6789 (no area code needed) is available for anyone who needs mental-health supports. Crisis lines provide immediate support in the moment, as well as connections to ongoing supports.
