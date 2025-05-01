Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival Unveils 2025 Free Festival Line-Up on International Jazz Day

Fort Langley – In celebration of International Jazz Day, the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is proud to unveil its 2025 Free Festival Line-Up, promising a summer weekend of unforgettable music, art, culture and community spirit in one of BC’s most charming historic destinations.

From July 24–27, the picturesque village of Fort Langley will come alive with the sounds of world-class jazz, blues, soul, and fusion performed by acclaimed local, provincial and national artists. With over 50 Canadian groups performing on three outdoor stages, free art and cultural workshops, roaming bands, and an iconic Mardi Gras Strolling Parade, the festival invites everyone to celebrate the power of live music and creativity.



“This year, we’re doubling down on our commitment to spotlight Canadian talent and fuel our local economy,” said Karen Zukas, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival. “As arts organizations across the country grapple with rising costs and fewer funding opportunities, events like ours are vital platforms for artists and audiences to connect.”



More than just a weekend of music, the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is a celebration of creativity, local culture, and economic vitality. Last year’s festival drew more than 10,000 attendees and generated $1.5 million in local economic activity.



“For our 2025 event, we’re building on that momentum with more stages, more artists, and more reasons to enjoy live music, art and culture,” said Dave Quinn, Co-Founder and Artistic Director.

Free Festival Weekend Highlights (July 26 & 27):



● Andrea Superstein, Jon Bentley Quartet, John Nicholson Quintet, Raagaverse, Feelin’ Alright: A Tribute to Joe Cocker, and many more



● Three Outdoor Stages: Conwest Main Stage, Youth Stage, and Art & Culture Stage



● Mardi Gras Strolling Parade (July 26, 9AM)



● Free music, art, and Indigenous culture workshops



● Vendor art market, Lions Club BBQ and local eats



● Strolling street bands



Ticketed Headline Events:



● Big Band matinee concert & evening concert/swing dance with the Vancouver Legacy Jazz Orchestra (July 24)



● Cool Blues Show featuring six powerhouse acts including Bywater Call, Angelique Francis, Steve Marriner, Brandon Isaak, Jimmy D. Lane and Robert Conelly Farr. (July 25)



● Soulful Las Vegas-Style Show and Dance, “Tribute to Aretha Franklin” by the Siobhan Walsh Group (July 26)



● Gospel show: Jazz AWE: Alternative Worship Experience with The Arias (July 27)



The festival is also expanding its Youth Concert Series, showcasing BC’s rising jazz stars with performances on the Festival weekend and leading up to the Festival on July 13 and 30.



“At a time of economic uncertainty, there’s no better way to support Canadian culture and community than by supporting a local music festival,” added Zukas. “Buy a ticket, attend a show, volunteer your time, or simply spread the word.”

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors and community partners. We extend our sincere thanks to Beltone Hearing Care Centre (Fort Langley), Bria Communities, Conwest, Expedia Cruises (North Langley), Fort Langley Community Hall, Freybe Gourmet Foods, Langley Community Music School, Langley Heritage Society, Macdonald Realty North Langley, Mutual Fire Insurance Company, Sitelines Architecture, Tony Quo Vadis Foundation, Valiant Insurance Services, Wave 98.3, and Wescraft Homes. Their contributions help ensure the festival remains free, accessible, and deeply rooted in the spirit of community.



Follow for updates and the full line-up:

Website: www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com

Instagram: @fortlangleyjazzfest

Facebook: Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival