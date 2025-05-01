Blackham Drive Park – Resident Input Wanted on New Neighbourhood Park in East Abbotsford

Abbotsford – To expand outdoor recreation opportunities for Abbotsford families and enhance park amenities, the City of Abbotsford is building a new neighbourhood park in the Immel-McMillan area and is seeking input from residents on what features they would like to see included.

The new park, located on Blackham Drive will be approximately 1.3 hectares and will maximize access to scenic views and nature features while taking advantage of the site’s dynamic topography to create a fun and engaging recreation space.

Residents are invited to share what they’d like to see in this park, such as trails, play areas, gathering spaces, and more, by completing an online survey or attending an in-person popup event. The event will be held on May 14th from 4-7 pm at the site of the new park, 2899 Blackham Drive.

Feedback collected will help inform the development of a preliminary concept design, which will be shared for additional public input in the fall. Construction of the new park is expected to begin in 2026.

For more information on the project and to complete the survey, visit LetsTalkAbbotsford.ca/blackham-dr-park.

2025 – Abbotsford -Blackham Drive Park Proposal



