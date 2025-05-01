Skip to content

Blackham Drive Park – Resident Input Wanted on New Neighbourhood Park in East Abbotsford

Home
Community
Blackham Drive Park – Resident Input Wanted on New Neighbourhood Park in East Abbotsford

Abbotsford – To expand outdoor recreation opportunities for Abbotsford families and enhance park amenities, the City of Abbotsford is building a new neighbourhood park in the Immel-McMillan area and is seeking input from residents on what features they would like to see included.

The new park, located on Blackham Drive will be approximately 1.3 hectares and will maximize access to scenic views and nature features while taking advantage of the site’s dynamic topography to create a fun and engaging recreation space.

Residents are invited to share what they’d like to see in this park, such as trails, play areas, gathering spaces, and more, by completing an online survey or attending an in-person popup event. The event will be held on May 14th from 4-7 pm at the site of the new park, 2899 Blackham Drive.

Feedback collected will help inform the development of a preliminary concept design, which will be shared for additional public input in the fall. Construction of the new park is expected to begin in 2026.

For more information on the project and to complete the survey, visit LetsTalkAbbotsford.ca/blackham-dr-park. 

2025 – Abbotsford -Blackham Drive Park Proposal


 

Share This:

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts