Pedestrian Death on Highway 1 Near Popkum

Fraser Valley – Late Tuesday evening (@ 9:50PM) Agassiz RCMP frontline officers responded to reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on Highway 1, near Popkum Road, in the westbound lane. The incident has resulted in the death of an adult male pedestrian.

Traffic in the area was temporarily disrupted while the RCMP conducted their investigation. The scene has since been cleared, and traffic is now flowing normally.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) attended to assist with the investigation. The driver remained at the scene, is cooperating with RCMP investigators, and impairment is not suspected.

“We are diligently working to establish the circumstances that led to this tragic incident, which claimed a life,” said Sergeant Andy Lot, Detachment Commander of the Agassiz RCMP. “ We urge anyone with dash cam footage from the area around the time of the collision to contact the Agassiz RCMP. We also remind pedestrians of the importance of using designated crossings and wearing bright or reflective clothing when walking near roadways at night to enhance their visibility and safety.”

Anyone who witnessed or has information that may be related and has not yet shared it with police, is asked to please contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211.