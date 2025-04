Hope – OFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS – The District of Hope announced the official results of the 2025 By-Election for the position of Councillor in the District of Hope.

Bonny Graham has been elected Councillor, receiving the highest number of votes.

This declaration was made by Chief Election Officer Branden Morgan on April 29, 2025.

Thank you to all the candidates, voters, and election staff for your participation in the democratic process. Voter turnout was slightly up as well.