Chiefs Update – Rylan Bissett Commits to Chilliwack

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the commitment of Rylan Bissett for the 25-26 season. From Prince George, and suiting up for the Cariboo Cougars U18 AAA program, Bissett put up some incredible numbers this past season. In 36 regular-season games, he tallied 35 goals and 60 points, adding another 11 points in 8 playoff games. The 2007-born forward will be counted on offensively for the group this upcoming season. The coaching staff is excited to work with Rylan to continue developing his game in pursuit of an NCAA scholarship.

“Rylan is a pure scorer and someone who thinks the game at a very high level.” Said Chiefs Associate Coach Brad Rihela. “He has been able to produce offensively at every level and comes highly regarded from Cougars head coach Tyler Brough, who runs a great program there in Prince George.”

“I’m truly honoured to join the Chilliwack Chiefs. Coming from northern BC and developing through the Cariboo Cougars program, this is a big opportunity for me. I’m thankful to the Chiefs for believing in me, and I’m looking forward to learning, growing, and giving everything I’ve got to help the team wherever I can.” Said Bissett.