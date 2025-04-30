AbbyPD Investigates Early Morning Sexual Assault on Gladys Avenue – Composite Sketch of Suspect

Abbotsford – Early Tuesday morning, April 29th, at around 5:30 am, a woman was waiting for a friend in the 33900 block of Gladys Ave when a lone male driving a white Tesla Model 3 approached her and asked her to get into his car.

When she declined, the man, described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, in his 30’s to early 40’s, approximately 5’8” tall, with black hair in a ponytail, wearing a black tank top, dark grey shorts, and flip flops, forcibly made her enter his vehicle.

The victim was assaulted and driven to the 600 block of McKenzie Road in Abbotsford, where she managed to escape and seek help from nearby citizens. The AbbyPD Sex Crimes Unit is in the early stages of the investigation, which indicates the suspect was not known to the victim.

No suspect has been identified or arrested.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Gladys Ave area between 4:00 am and 6:00 am, and in the McKenzie Road and Vye Road area between 5:00 am and 7:30 am, who may have information or dash camera footage of this incident to contact the AbbyPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-859-5225.

On Wednesday, investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect in hopes of gathering more information from the public.