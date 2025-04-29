Truck Strike on Highway 1 East of Chilliwack (No. 3 Road) – “Easily Moveable”

Fraser Valley – BC Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer driver after an over height load struck the #3 Road overpass eastbound on Highway #1 in Chilliwack.

The collision happened on Tuesday April 29, at about 2:45 p.m., when a tractor-trailer towing a loaded flat deck got stuck under the #3 Road overpass in the slow lane. The tractor-trailer and the load have since been un-stuck and moved to the side of the road.

CityNews1130 reported that this was a “soft load” and easily movable.

The overpass itself has visible damage but it does not appear to have affected the structural integrity of the overpass. The BC Ministry of Transportation is evaluating the damage and BC Highway Patrol is working with Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) to determine what penalties will be issued to the driver and the company involved.

The collision and cleanup have caused delays in the area, and motorists are encouraged to exercise extra caution and beware of slow downs on Highway #1.