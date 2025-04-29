Mission RCMP Dealt With Two High Risk Calls On Sunday – Including Man Brandishing A Knife, Another With A Bow

Mission – RCMP were kept busy this past Sunday, responding to two high-risk calls within hours of each other.

Around 2:30 pm on April 27, Mission RCMP responded to a weapons call at a rural property on Silverdale Avenue east of Gaglardi Street. An apparent dispute between neighbours had escalated significantly, leading to one of the neighbours reportedly pointing a loaded compound bow at another. Officers attended and used a loud-hailer to call out the suspect. He initially came out briefly, but then returned inside. Due to the suspect’s behaviour and reported possession of a loaded compound bow, Mission RCMP surrounded the property and requested resources from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, including a crisis negotiator. About an hour later, the suspect agreed to exit the residence, and was taken into custody without further incident. A Search Warrant was executed at the residence later that night, to search for the bow and related items. Multiple charges were recommended against the 53-year-old man, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with the conditions of an Undertaking issued to him as a result of a previous weapons-related incident in June of last year.

Later that evening, around 6 pm, officers were called to the 7300 block of Wren Street, in relation to a domestic assault report. When police arrived, a 33-year-old man briefly exited the residence, but also quickly returned inside, and brandished a large kitchen knife. Due to the male apparently barricading himself inside with a weapon, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiator were requested again. After about an hour-and-a-half, the man exited the residence and surrendered. Charges including assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose were recommended against him. Wren Street was closed to traffic during the duration of the incident, for the safety of the public.

Fortunately, both incidents ended peacefully.