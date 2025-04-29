Harrison Road Improvements for Highway 9, Rockwell, Lillooet

Harrison Hot Springs – Safety improvements are coming to Highway 9 on the busy route to Harrison Hot Springs, with drainage and road resurfacing work making travel smoother and building resiliency for the future.

The improvement work will begin this summer and includes the installation of a new drainage system to prevent flood damage along the highway, including new storm sewers, catch basins and a drainage outfall along Highway 9 in the village of Harrison Hot Springs. In addition, asphalt resurfacing will restore the road along Highway 9 between McPherson Road and Esplanade Avenue, as well as along Lillooet Avenue and Rockwell Drive from Highway 9 to the Rockwell Marina.

Work is set to begin in June 2025 to ensure construction can take place during favourable weather. Single-lane-alternating traffic (SLAT) will be in place along sections of Highway 9, Lillooet Avenue and Rockwell Drive as needed for the duration of the work. Work is expected to complete in late November 2025.

People travelling through the area can expect delays of as much as 20 minutes through sections of the construction area. To comply with the village’s noise bylaw, work will occur during daytime, with SLAT scheduled Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., from June until Sept. 1, 2025. After Sept. 1, through to the project’s completion, work hours will be extended from Monday to Saturday.

No work impacting traffic will occur on weekends or holidays to minimize disruptions to travellers and residents in the village.

People are asked to take extra care while travelling in the area as work becomes underway, and drivers are reminded to obey all safety signage and check DriveBC for the most up-to-date information.