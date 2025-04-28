Regina Pat Canadians Win Fifth TELUS Cup in Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – (Hockey Canada) The Regina Pat Canadians have won their fifth TELUS Cup, defeating the Chevaliers de Lévis 3-2 in overtime in the gold medal game Sunday night at Canada’s U18 Men’s National Club Championship.

It’s the seventh medal for the Pat Canadians at the TELUS Cup, along with gold medals in 1983, 1988, 1994 and 1999, silver in 1989 and bronze in 2015. The five national titles ties Regina with the Notre Dame Hounds and Blizzard du Séminaire Saint-François for the most in tournament history.

Maddox Schultz (Regina, SK) scored the winner 28 seconds into the extra frame and assisted on Regina’s other two goals. The TELUS Cup Most Valuable Player registered a point in all seven games and finished with a tournament-high 20 points (9-11—20), leading all players in goals and assists.

“Right from the start of the year, our goal was to make it to the TELUS Cup. As soon as we got here our plan was to win it, so it is all super surreal right now. We played a full 60 minutes, so going into the locker room we knew someone had to be the hero,” said Schultz. “This was an absolutely crazy experience, seeing the puck go in the net, seeing the referee call the goal, it is something I will never forget. I am looking forward to enjoying it with my teammates.”

Regina opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Jonah Siverston (Regina, SK) late in the first period before Lévis forward Malyk Coté (Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, QC) evened the score just over a minute later. Félix Grenier (Lévis, QC) put the Chevaliers ahead by one early in the second period, but Regina captain Logan Mehl (Regina, SK) tied the game at two with 1:09 remaining in the middle frame.

“It is an amazing feeling, special. [Going into overtime], I told the guys to seize the moment, embrace it and do everything we have worked on all season long,” said Pat Canadians head coach Ryan Hodgins (Regina, SK). “Watching the puck go in the net [in overtime] was crazy. My coaches were right beside me to celebrate and I have a special group of friends that are also coaches that have put in the work and time to make this happen.”

Taylor Tabashniuk (Regina, SK) made 29 saves for his fifth win in as many games, finishing with a 1.20 goals-against average and .951 save percentage in the tournament.

A full game summary can be found HERE.



In between the medal games, Hockey Canada announced the 2025 TELUS Cup tournament awards:

Most Valuable Player – Maddox Schultz (Regina, SK) , Regina Pat Canadians

, Regina Pat Canadians Top Forward – Charles-Antoine Dubé (Saint-Anges, QC) , Chevaliers de Lévis

, Chevaliers de Lévis Top Defence – Eli Johnson (Regina, SK) , Regina Pat Canadians

, Regina Pat Canadians Top Goaltender – Finn McKiernan (Kelowna, BC) , Okanagan Rockets

, Okanagan Rockets Most Sportsmanlike Player – Nathan Weber (Riverview, NB) , Moncton Flyers

, Moncton Flyers TELUS Cup Scholarship ($1,000) – Josh Myatt (London, ON) Elgin Middlesex Canucks

Moncton Flyers defeat Elgin Middlesex Canucks 4-1 to win bronze medal

Earlier in the day, Moncton rebounded from a 3-0 loss to Lévis in the semifinals to win the bronze medal, defeating the Elgin Middlesex Canucks 4-1. It marks the second medal for the Atlantic Region representatives after winning gold at the 2022 TELUS Cup.

Flyers captain Nathan Weber (Riverview, NB) opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period and added an assist, on route to his second TELUS Cup medal with Moncton.

“We wanted to be in the gold medal game, but to finish third in the country is a pretty big deal. It is an unbelievable experience, something you are going to cherish for the rest of your life,” said Weber. “Every time you have a chance to win your final game, you want to end on a high note, and to end in third place in Canada is a big deal. I could not be any prouder of my teammates.”

Marc MacPhee (Moncton, NB), Tristan Richard (Dieppe, NB) and Caleb Cyr (Dieppe, NB) also registered a goal and an assist each for the Flyers, who went 3-for-4 on the power play.Parker Graham (Chatham, ON) scored the lone Canucks goal in the final minute of the game.

A full game summary can be found HERE.

To download game highlights from the bronze and gold medal games, please CLICK HERE.

For more information on Hockey Canada and the 2025 TELUS Cup, please visit Hockey Canada.ca, or follow along through social media on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok, and by using #TELUSCup.