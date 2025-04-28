City of Chilliwack Wants Feedback for New Official Community Plan

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack continues to review its Official Community Plan (OCP) and is now asking the public to share their feedback on key concepts and draft policy direction. The plan, called Chilliwack 2050, will build on the policy and land use foundations from the 2014 OCP, serving as an opportunity to articulate a vision for Chilliwack, while considering recent changes in housing demands and provincial legislation.

To kick off the next phase of engagement for Chilliwack 2050, residents are invited to share their perspectives by joining the interactive Futures Fair on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Vedder Park. This family-friendly event will feature games, face painting, and food trucks, in addition to the opportunity to share feedback with the City. Throughout the spring, there will be additional opportunities for engagement, such as gathering with friends and family to host an OCPizza Party using a self-directed workbook and by completing an online questionnaire, available until June 1, 2025.

“Thank you to everyone who has already participated in the OCP process. We were able to gather important feedback from phase one, which has been used to develop key concepts and draft policy direction for Chilliwack 2050,” said Mayor Popove. “As we move into this next phase of engagement, I hope everyone will use this opportunity to provide feedback that will help shape our new OCP.”

Phase two feedback is open until June 1, 2025, and the Official Community Plan is expected to be completed by late 2025.

Residents can participate online or in person:

Online at engagechilliwack.com/chwk2050

In person at City Hall (pick up a hard copy of the questionnaire and workbook from City Hall and return it in person or by mail to 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4, c/o Long Range Planning Department) or at the Futures Fair on Saturday, May 3, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Vedder Park.

If you have any access needs or additional questions about this survey, please contact the Planning Department directly at chilliwack2050@chilliwack.com or 604.793.2906.