Cheam First Nation – The Cheam FN Residential School Memorial Gazebo – Opening Celebration Ceremony was Saturday April 27. Among the participants was the honour of having Philomena Douglas Fraser. “Mina” is a book documenting her family and in particular, her grandmother and the trials and tribulations of the damage done by the residential school system.

Thanks to Harmony Poisson and Cheam First Nation staff for the photos.

2025 Cheam FN Residential School Memorial Gazebo – Opening Celebration Ceremony

