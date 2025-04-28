BC School Trustees Appoints New Board of Directors at Annual General Meeting – Includes Chilliwack’s Chair David Swankey

Vancouver/Chilliwack – The British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) announced the election of its new Board of Directors during the association’s Annual General Meeting, held this past weekend. School trustees and boards of education came together during the event to elect directors and to debate and pass key motions that will guide BCSTA’s advocacy efforts and shape governance and policy directions for the year ahead. These decisions reflect the collective voice and priorities of boards of education across the province and play a critical role in BCSTA setting advocacy priorities for public education in B.C., reflecting the association’s ongoing commitment to strengthening local governance and supporting student success across the province.

Congratulations to the following trustees on their election:

President : Tracy Loffler – Mission School District (SD75)

: Tracy Loffler – Mission School District (SD75) Vice-President: Bob Holmes – Surrey School District (SD36)

Directors:

Roxanne Gulick – Peace River South School District (SD59)

Erica McLean – Prince George School District (SD57)

George Nelson – Nisga’a School District (SD92)

David Swankey – Chilliwack School District (SD33)

Catherine Zaitsoff – Kootenay Columbia School District (SD20)

The BCSTA welcomes the new Board of Directors and looks forward to their leadership over the next two years as the association continues its advocacy work to strengthen public education and empower locally elected boards of education across British Columbia.

Newly elected President, Tracy Loffler shared her vision for the term ahead:

“We know more must be done to support students. Ensuring every learner can thrive requires adequate funding and a stronger commitment to inclusive education and student success. As BCSTA’s new president, I’m focused on advancing our advocacy priorities and making sure the voice of BCSTA is heard loud and clear—within government, across communities, and in every decision that affects public education.”

“Strong leadership is more important than ever in these uncertain times. I’m proud to be working alongside a passionate and dedicated board committed to doing what’s right for students. My guiding question in every decision will be: ‘Is this good for students?’ That principle will shape my leadership at every step.”

The BCSTA extends its appreciation to all trustees who stood for election. Your ongoing commitment to the success of students and public education is deeply valued.