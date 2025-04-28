Abbotsford Council Submits ALC Application for Future Recreation and Sports Park – King Road and McKenzie Road (UDistrict)

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford has submitted a land exclusion application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) with a vision of creating a new sports and recreation park at King and McKenzie Roads in the UDistrict neighbourhood.

“As our community continues to grow, Abbotsford City Council recognizes there is an ever-increasing need for additional recreational, sports, and park amenities,” said Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens. “In response to this need, the City has conditionally acquired a property along King Road, contingent upon an approval from the ALC.”

As part of the application, the City has provided the ALC with an option of including two City-owned parcels, totaling approximately 50 acres along LeFeuvre Road, into the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), in recognition of the importance of agriculture in Abbotsford. Pending approval from the ALC, the City’s long-term vision is to transform the property into a vibrant sports and recreational space for residents and community sports groups.

“This is a significant step forward in our long-term commitment to continually enhancing the quality of life for our residents,” said Siemens. “We are excited about the potential of this project for our community.”

This initiative is a key component of Council’s long-term community-building plans, which include the Sport Field and Sport Court Strategy, the Arena Services and Facilities Strategy, and the Aquatics Services and Facilities Strategy.

The City remains dedicated to fostering a healthy and active community through thoughtful planning and development. Residents can find additional information about the City’s strategies and ALC application at LetsTalkAbbotsford.ca.