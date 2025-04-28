2025 Federal Election – Liberals Win Minority – Election Canada Online Issues With Results

Fraser Valley/Ottawa – As the numbers trickled in, it became clear that the Federal Liberals will form the next government and Mark Carney is Prime Minister elect.

However, it is unfolding that this will be another minority government.

FYI former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not run in this election.

As press time, just after 9PM PT, Conservative Leader Pierre Poillievre was losing his seat to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy. There are 19 riding’s at this time that are too close to call. A separation of 1 to 2 per cent. the Conservative Leader did not say if he will step down as leader.

In Burnaby Central, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in third place and lost his seat, trailing both the Liberal and Conservative candidates. Singh became party leader i 2017. He will step down and make room for a new leader after a leadership review and vote. The NDP have lost party status for their poor showing.

Fraser Valley numbers show Conservatives leading in Chilliwack-Hope, Mission-Matsqui-Abbotsford and Abbotsford South Langley.

NOTE: Traditionally Advance Ballots are counted last after the election day polls.

More to come.

Elections Canada’s website is here. The website was plagued with freezing as the night wore on.