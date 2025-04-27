Valley Reaction to Ramming Attack at Vancouver Filipino Lapu Lapu Day Festival – 11 Dead, Many Injured

Fraser Valley/Vancouver (With files from Reuters/CBC/Vancouver Sun/ Black Press/NY Post) – At least 11 people are confirmed dead — including “very young people” — after a “crazed driver” sped an SUV through revelers at a Vancouver block party, officials confirmed.

The suspect — a still unidentified 30-year-old man from Vancouver — was “known” to law enforcement after a “significant” history with police interactions, and was also well known to health-care professionals related to mental health,” interim Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai told reporters Sunday.

In addition to the dead, dozens more are injured after the Saturday attack at the celebration for Filipino Lapu Lapu Day, and police cautioned that more victims could succumb to their injuries

“The number of dead could rise in the coming days or weeks,” Rai said. “This is the darkest day in our city’s history,” he added, according to CBC.

The annual Vancouver Sun Run went on as planned on Sunday morning, with an additional police presence.

Chilliwack-Hope Federal Liberal candidate Zeeshan N Khan posted to social media: I was invited to attend one of the Filipino Community Association event yesterday at Rosedale Traditional School here in Chilliwack. Amazing, hardworking and super friendly people. I am heartbroken to hear about the tragic events at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver last (Saturday) night. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives, those who were injured, and the entire Filipino Canadian community. Please know you are not alone in your grief we stand with you.

Prior to that he posted: The best part of this campaign has been meeting Chilliwackians in their communities and hearing how excited they are about our future.

Today, I had the honor of joining the Filipino Community to distribute awards at their FILAK Basketball Championship at Rosedale Traditional School an incredible celebration of talent, teamwork, and community spirit.

Empowering our youth is not just important, it’s essential for building a stronger, more vibrant future for all of us.

I’m inspired by the passion and dedication of these young athletes and the families who support them.

Together, we are creating a Chilliwack that uplifts every generation.

From Odd Burger: As many of you know that we operate Kona Ice of Chilliwack food truck, which was at Lapu Lapu Day festival yesterday in Vancouver. We are heartbroken by the tragedy that took place last night. Our staff is safe and the truck is still at the scene. The staff member is still in shock by what he saw but we all are with him and he is feeling much better now. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims, their families, the Filipino and food truck community. Thank you all for sending the messages and for being there for us. Your support means a lot to us. May everyone find strength during this difficult time.

abbotsfordpd: Our hearts go out to the Filipino community and the citizens of Vancouver in the wake of the tragic events at the Lapu Lapu Day celebrations last night. The Abbotsford Police Department stands with you as you navigate through this challenging period.

Kim Bolan is the senior crime reporter for the Vancouver Sun: The mentally ill suspect needs to be charged within 24 hours -so expect more (Sunday) tonight.

"This is the darkest day in our city's history," Dep Chief Steve Rai says. "There are many unanswered questions….there are many things we still don't know." — Kim Bolan (@kbolan) April 27, 2025