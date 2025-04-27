Skip to content

One Arrest (Firearm Possession) After Shelter In Place Notice at Seabird Island

Seabird Island – Agassiz RCMP responded to a high-risk situation that ended with a 46-year-old man from Agassiz to be safely apprehended.

At approximately 12:33 p.m. on April 26, 2025, the Agassiz RCMP responded to a report of a man who claimed to be in possession of a firearm and threatened to harm himself. Police attended his residence on Seabird Island, but he was not located.

A Shelter-in-Place Advisory was issued for the residents of Seabird Island to remain indoors, securing doors and windows, while police searched for the potentially armed man.

At about 3:15 p.m., the man was located, safely taken into police custody under the Mental Health Act, and subsequently transported to a local hospital.

The Shelter-in-Place Advisory has been lifted and Agassiz RCMP would like to thank the residents of Seabird Island for their cooperation and patience during this very dynamic and stressful situation.

