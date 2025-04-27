House Fire on Fairfield Island – Chilliwack Fire

Chilliwack – Early Sunday morning (April 27 @ 3:50AM) Chilliwack Fire responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 10000 block of Fairbanks Crescent.

Approximately 35 firefighters from Halls 1,2,4,5 and 6 arrived on the scene to find heavy flames coming from the top floor of a residential structure.

Firefighters established a water supply and quickly acted to contain the blaze, successfully preventing it from spreading beyond the single structure. Fire crews performed an offensive fire attack and after a thorough search, confirmed that all occupants had evacuated.

Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteers responded to the scene and provided support to eight displaced occupants. Hydro, Fortis and RCMP were also present at the scene.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to the public or firefighters. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind all residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms on each level of their home and in each sleeping areas.