Music of Simon and Garfunkel: A Musical Celebration – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Wednesday May 14 (INTERVIEW) (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Experience the Timeless Music of Simon & Garfunkel: A Musical Celebration Featuring Michael Sicoly and Mick Dalla-Vee.

Wednesday May 14 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Tickets available here.

Fans of the legendary duo Simon & Garfunkel will be transported back in time with “Simon & Garfunkel: A Musical Celebration,” an extraordinary live concert event featuring the talents of Michael Sicoly and Mick Dalla-Vee. This 90-minute musical journey will showcase the timeless hits of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, delivering an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages.

More than just a concert, this production is a full theatrical experience, featuring beautiful imagery and intimate performances that capture the spirit of Simon & Garfunkel’s artistry. Audiences will be treated to not only the sounds but also the stories behind the music that defined a generation. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the music of Simon & Garfunkel, this celebration of their work is a chance to rediscover the profound influence they’ve had on the world of music.

About Michael Sicoly and Mick Dalla-Vee: Michael Sicoly and Mick Dalla-Vee are seasoned performers with a deep appreciation for the music of Simon & Garfunkel. Their stunning vocals and authentic renditions bring the timeless songs of the legendary duo to life in a way that resonates with both nostalgic fans and new listeners alike.

2025 Simon and Garfunkel Tribute

