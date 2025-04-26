Measles Case – Connection to Vancouver and Chilliwack

Fraser Valley (Fraser Health) – A new case of measles infection has been confirmed in the Lower Mainland, in a visitor from Ontario who travelled to Vancouver and Chilliwack on April 20, 2025.

Public Health, Workplace Health, and Infection Prevention and Control clinicians are following up directly with individuals who are known to have been exposed to the virus.

Members of the public may have been exposed to measles if they were in the following locations:

Air Canada Flight AC2105 from Toronto to Vancouver on April 20, 2025, departing at 8:38 a.m. and arriving at 10:09 a.m.

Domestic arrivals area of Vancouver International Airport (YVR), including baggage claim area from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on April 20, 2025

Chilliwack Coliseum, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on April 20, 2025

Coast Chilliwack Hotel by APA, 45920 First Avenue, Chilliwack, V2P 7K1, from 1 p.m. on April 20 to 12 a.m. on April 25, 2025

Measles is a highly infectious disease transmitted by the airborne route. Most people in Canada will be immune to measles due to prior immunization or previous infection.

Individuals exposed to the measles virus should monitor for symptoms that may develop up to three weeks after being exposed. These include fever, dry cough, runny nose and red eyes; followed a few days later by a rash that usually starts on the face and spreads rapidly down to the rest of the body.

If you develop symptoms of measles, please stay home and contact Fraser Health Public Health (604-507-5471) for advice. If urgent care is needed, please inform your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent measles being spread to others.

People who are at risk of getting measles are:

Those who have never had measles disease, and Those who have not had two doses of a measles vaccine once they’ve turned 12 months of age.

For people who are not fully protected against measles and may have been exposed, we recommend:

If you were born in 1970 or later and have not had two doses of measles vaccine, you should get a dose of measles vaccine. It is most effective if received within three days of being exposed but still can be received after that.

Certain people should not get the measles vaccine. These include babies less than six months of age, pregnant people, and people with certain immune conditions. If you, or your child, are in one of these groups, please call your local Public Health team as soon as possible and no later than six days after being exposed. You may be advised that you, or your child, receive a medication that can prevent measles disease. This is also provided free of charge. For Fraser Health residents please call the closest Public Health unit listed below.



Free measles vaccine is available at the following locations to those exposed who are at risk of getting measles. Call to book an appointment at a Public Health Unit.

Telephone booking is available Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm. 604-702-4906 for residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Agassiz, and Hope. 604-476-7087 for all other areas of Fraser Health. Click here for a list of public health unit locations.

Book an appointment at a community pharmacy. Find a local pharmacy offering MMR vaccine here.



The measles vaccine is provided free at public health units and certain family doctors and walk-in clinics. Pharmacists can immunize adults and children over five years old. Please call ahead to ensure vaccine is available at your preferred location.

Measles vaccine before traveling

If you are traveling to an area where measles is spreading, we recommend:

Infants : Children 6-12 months of age should receive an early dose of MMR for protection before travelling to areas where measles is spreading. This dose will not count towards their series, but it will protect against travel related infection. It will need to be repeated at 12 months of age.

: Children 6-12 months of age should receive an early dose of MMR for protection before travelling to areas where measles is spreading. This dose will not count towards their series, but it will protect against travel related infection. It will need to be repeated at 12 months of age. Young children with one dose : Children who will be travelling to areas where measles is spreading and have received their first dose of measles vaccine at age 12 months should receive their second dose early, with a minimum interval of four weeks after the first dose.

: Children who will be travelling to areas where measles is spreading and have received their first dose of measles vaccine at age 12 months should receive their second dose early, with a minimum interval of four weeks after the first dose. Adults born in 1970 or later receive both doses of a measles-containing vaccine.

receive both doses of a measles-containing vaccine. Those born before 1970 receive one dose if not immune, particularly if travelling to an area with active transmission.

For general information about measles visit www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/measles.

For information on accessing your immunization history visit https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/health-library/immunizations/information-and-safety/records.