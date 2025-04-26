Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival Presents Party in the Park 2025 – Central Community Park – April 26 and 27

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Party in the Park making its exciting return this spring!

The beloved community celebration is back and better than ever.

Join in April 26 & 27, 2025, as once again, Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival transform Central Community Park into a vibrant festival of food, music, and community spirit that Chilliwack has come to know and love.

Chilliwack Party in the Park will feature:

– 20 new and returning food trucks

– Artisan market featuring Chilliwack small businesses

– Dedicated beer garden featuring craft beverages

– Local live entertainment throughout both days

– Interactive kid zone with family-friendly activities

– Chilliwack community groups & organizations who are ready to connect

Central Community Park 45951 Victoria Ave, Chilliwack

Saturday, April 26: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Sunday, April 27: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Cost: FREE admission for all!

Calling All Local Performers! Building on tradition of showcasing local talent, we’re hosting an exciting open call for local musicians, bands, and performers to take the stage in front of their community! Plus, one standout performer will win a coveted performance spot at this summer’s Chilliwack Ribfest – this could be your breakthrough moment!

Get Involved! Be part of this cherished community tradition! Whether you’re a performer, vendor, artisan, or community group, we want you to join us in making this year’s celebration even more special.

Visit greatervanfoodtruckfest.com/get-involved to learn how you can participate.