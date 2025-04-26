Skip to content

Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – April 26

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

RIVERS, Shawn

Age: 45

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 175lbs

Hair: Blonde/Brown
Eyes: Green

Wanted: Assault Causing Bodily Harm x3

Warrant in effect: April 14, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction:  Chilliwack

