Have Your Say in the Future of Transit Along Highway 7

Fraser Valley – BC Transit and the Fraser Valley Regional District are looking for public feedback on potential future transit service along Highway 7 between Mission and Agassiz, starting today until May 16, 2025.

BC Transit will be using the feedback collected to help determine where bus stops could be located and to learn how to best serve the community needs with the resources available with service days and trip times. There will be opportunities to engage in-person and online.

A public survey will be available online at engage.bctransit.com/nof2025. Paper copies of the survey will be available at the Kent Rec Centre, Kent municipal office, Mission Leisure Centre, Village of Harrison Hot Springs office, Welton Common (Mission), and Leq’á:mel First Nation.

The following open houses offer an opportunity for in-person engagement:

Monday May 5, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Deroche Community Hall, 41555 N Nicomen Road, Deroche

Tuesday, May 6, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Harrison Mills Community Hall, 1995 School Road, Harrison Mills

Wednesday, May 7, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Kent Community Recreation and Cultural Centre, 6660 Pioneer Avenue, Agassiz





Feedback from the public is an essential part of making sure this future service works for as many people as possible.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com