40th Annual Police Honours Night Includes AbbyPD, Valley RCMP Officers

Vancouver/Abbotsford – The 40th annual Police Honours Night recognized 241 deserving women and men of law enforcement in British Columbia for their bravery and dedication.

In all, 152 officers received the award of valour, the highest award for a police officer in B.C. It is awarded to police officers who purposely acted for the benefit of others, while knowingly placing themselves at substantial risk of death or serious injury. These officers exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety to save or protect others from harm.

In addition, 89 officers were feted with honours for meritorious service, recognizing exemplary performance that answered the call to service in exceptional ways. It is awarded to police officers who clearly demonstrated that they acted in a manner significantly beyond the call of duty.

AWARDS OF VALOUR:

Abbotsford Police Department

Const. Janelle Smith – for saving a drowning man, while off duty by diving into a lake, recovering him from underwater and performing lifesaving CPR.

Const. Marie-Michelle Page – for restraining an armed suspect who attacked with bear spray and attempted to disarm them during a daylight confrontation in a public area.

Const. Phillip Sawatsky – for rescuing a suicidal youth from drowning by entering a lake at night in full uniform and pulling them to safety.

AWARDS OF MERITORIOUS SERVICE:

Abbotsford Police Department

Det. Dave Morton – for leading a major investigation into a conspiracy to commit murder, resulting in the arrest of three individuals involved in organized gang activity.

Staff Sgt. Troy Kneebone – for leading and actively participating in the safe apprehension of armed suspects during a high-risk home invasion.

Mission RCMP Detachment

Constables Rose Foik and Daylon Robinson – for going above and beyond when responding to a dirt bike accident in rural Mission.

Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment

Const. Henry Smith – for putting their safety at risk when jumping into freezing water to save a suicidal person.

Cpl. Chris Gosselin (now retired) – for building strong relationships, trust and respect with 15 Indigenous communities within their detachment area.