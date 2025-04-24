Skip to content

Lockdown Ended at Matsqui Institution – Visits Resume – Drugs, Tattoo Tools Found

Matsqui – (Correctional Service Canada) – On Monday April 14, 2025, a lockdown was put in place at Matsqui Institution, the medium-security federal institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.
The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.
Visits were suspended until the search was completed.

UPDATE – The lockdown put in place at Matsqui Institution on April 14, 2025, has ended and the exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations and visits have resumed.
During the exceptional search, contraband and unauthorized items were found.
The contraband and unauthorized items seized included unidentified pills and other drug paraphernalia, several home-made weapons, and tattoo paraphernalia.

