Highway 1 Traffic at Glover Road, CPKC Crossing – Diverted April 23 to May 10

Fraser Valley – Drivers are advised of overnight weekend traffic diversions on Highway 1 between 216th Street and 232nd Street, beginning Thursday, April 24, 2025.

These diversions are in addition to ongoing overnight single-lane reductions already in place.

These traffic-pattern changes are necessary to allow crews to safely complete drainage-pipe replacements between the Glover Road underpass and CPKC overpass on Highway 1, and are dependent on good weather.

This work is a key component of the Fraser Valley highway-widening project.

Westbound Highway 1 lane diversions:

Thursdays, April 24 and May 1 –

Westbound lanes will be closed and diverted to one eastbound lane overnight from 8:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Fridays, April 25 and May 2, and Saturdays, April 26 and May 3 –

Westbound lanes will be closed and diverted to one eastbound lane overnight from 8:30 p.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Eastbound Highway 1 lane diversions:

Thursday, May 8 –

Eastbound lanes will be closed and diverted to one westbound lane overnight from 8:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10 –

Eastbound lanes will be closed and diverted to one westbound lane overnight from 8:30 p.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The speed limit will be reduced to 80 km/h.

Drivers are advised to use caution, obey signs and traffic-control personnel, and watch for roadside workers. Allow additional travel time and consider alternative routes.