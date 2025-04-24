FVN Proud To Be Associated with 2025 Village Classic Car Show Chilliwack – 20th Edition – Sunday June 22

Chilliwack – FVN Fraser Valley News is proud to once again be associated with the 2025 Village Classic Car Show Chilliwack. The 20th Edition is Sunday June 22 through Downtown Chilliwack.

The Fortin’s Village Classic Car Show is returning. Registration at Courthouse 7AM and cost is $20 each entry.

Event runs 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

More information is here.

The official opening of this free, family friendly event is 10:00 am. Public parking is available outside the 5 corners area.

PLEASE NOTE: The entire downtown core will be closed to public traffic from 6:00 am – 5:00 pm on event day.

Here are the details for vehicle registration …

Event Date: Sunday June 22nd 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Directions from the HWY.

From the West… take Exit 119 into downtown chilliwack. It will lead you straight down to the registration area.

From the East…Take Exit 120, turn right and follow Young Road to Princess Avenue. Take a quick Left on Princess Avenue to Courthouse ( Registration area )

Registration: Starts at 7:00 am. First 500 will receive 20th anniversary dash plaques. Princess Ave & Yale Road (Courthouse)

Cost: 20.00 per vehicle ( Proceeds to Salvation army food bank )

Once you arrive, Our team will guide you and your vehicle to your parking spot.

Groups planning on attending together should contact our team ahead of the event so we can arrange special parking for your group (10 or more). 604.997.3977

This event will be in the heart of our Downtown! There are lots of brewpubs / coffee shops / retail stores / and public washrooms all around you! This event also features the Main Street Church family fun zone.

The event will feature food trucks and live music at Central Park, one block from five corners.

There are over 20 trophies to be given away at 2:45 pm.

The Sponsors! We CANNOT do this without their generous support!

Gold Partners Include:

Fortin’s Home Hardware / Stones Speed Shop Inc. /

British Columbia DeLorean / Bannister GM Chilliwack / @BannisterJeep / Chilliwack Ford / Mr Lube + Tires / Elements Casino / Envision Credit Union /

Silver Partners Include:

City of Chilliwack / Hagerty / United Automotive / Zone Garage / Algra Bros. / SpeedWash / Master Painting / Agassiz Speedway / Did I Mention Flowers? / Vigilant Traffic / Save-On-Foods / Fix Auto / Certified Auto Sound / A&J Towing

Media Partners:

89.5 JR Country / FVN / Chilliwack Progress / STAR 98.3 /

FREE Live entertainment on the Chilliwack Ford Stages featuring:

the Lounge Hounds / Stan Giles Band / Full Tilt

FOOD TRUCKS: Courtesy of Candy Simpson and Dave Ashley!

This is a family friendly, free fun event! We ask you to respect our event staff and our downtown merchants as you enjoy our historic downtown.

Any questions? Contact our office: Info@downtownchilliwack.com