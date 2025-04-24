Skip to content

Fraser Valley Women’s Institution – Drug Bust

Home
Crime
Legal
Fraser Valley Women’s Institution – Drug Bust

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On Wednesday April 16, a package containing contraband was seized on the perimeter of Fraser Valley Institution, a multi-level federal institution for women.
The contraband seized included cannabis concentrate, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA, and a number of opiate pills. The total estimated institutional value of the seizure is $16,000.

Fraser Valley Institution is located in the community of Abbotsford, British Columbia, on a large Federal Reserve which it shares with Matsqui Institution and Pacific Institution. The institution is approximately 71 kilometres from Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fraser Valley Institution was first opened in March 2004 as a standalone multi-level (minimum, medium and maximum) security facility for women offenders. Prior to its opening in March 2004, federally sentenced women were accommodated at a provincial facility, the Burnaby Correctional Centre for Women (BCCW). The Burnaby facility was closed in March 2004.

Fraser Valley Institution is a women’s multi-level design facility.

There is a minimum security residential-style apartment unit and there are residential-style small group accommodation houses.

Rated capacity: 112

Fraser Valley Women’s Institution – Corrections Canada – Abbotsford

Share This:

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts