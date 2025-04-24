Fraser Valley Women’s Institution – Drug Bust

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On Wednesday April 16, a package containing contraband was seized on the perimeter of Fraser Valley Institution, a multi-level federal institution for women.

The contraband seized included cannabis concentrate, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA, and a number of opiate pills. The total estimated institutional value of the seizure is $16,000.

Fraser Valley Institution is located in the community of Abbotsford, British Columbia, on a large Federal Reserve which it shares with Matsqui Institution and Pacific Institution. The institution is approximately 71 kilometres from Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fraser Valley Institution was first opened in March 2004 as a standalone multi-level (minimum, medium and maximum) security facility for women offenders. Prior to its opening in March 2004, federally sentenced women were accommodated at a provincial facility, the Burnaby Correctional Centre for Women (BCCW). The Burnaby facility was closed in March 2004.

Fraser Valley Institution is a women’s multi-level design facility.

There is a minimum security residential-style apartment unit and there are residential-style small group accommodation houses.

Rated capacity: 112