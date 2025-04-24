Construction Complete On New AbbyPD HQ

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford, and the Abbotsford Police Department are pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase 1 of the Abbotsford Police Department Headquarters (AbbyPD HQ) expansion project. The completed addition, which opens today, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to provide Abbotsford police officers and civilian staff with the modern facilities and tools they need to continue their mission of making Abbotsford the safest city in British Columbia.

The expansion project addresses the growing needs of the AbbyPD, which now has triple the number of officers and staff from when it started, and now supports a community of more than 164,000 residents. With the completion of Phase 1, the department has access to additional investigative space, enhanced and modernized forensics and digital forensics labs, a breathalyzer room, enhanced training space and additional parking, jail cells, and bail hearing rooms. Additionally, the new headquarters provides greater access for those with accessibility issues, including community residents and AbbyPD staff.

“The completion of Phase 1 of this expansion represents a significant step forward for public safety in Abbotsford,” said Mayor Ross Siemens. “With this new facility, our officers and civilian staff are better equipped to meet the needs of our growing community, perform their duties safely and effectively, and ensure a safe and secure future for all Abbotsford residents, visitors and businesses.”

The expanded headquarters brings all operational units together in one building, allowing for greater collaboration between units as they work to enhance public safety, suppress gang violence, reduce property crime, and engage with the diverse Abbotsford community.

“The Abbotsford Police Department is thrilled about our new home and deeply grateful for the community’s support in making it a reality,” said Chief Constable Colin Watson. “With the support of our dedicated team, this new, modern facility will bolster the Abbotsford Police Department’s commitment to public safety in our rapidly growing community. We eagerly anticipate the completion of Phase 2, which will unite our entire team under one roof.”

In addition to building the future, the expansion honours the past, recognizing the sacrifice and service of fallen officers Cst. John Davidson and Cst. John Goyer. To commemorate their legacies, a John Davidson challenge coin and a John Goyer guitar pick and memorial pin were laid in the foundation of the expansion, alongside an AbbyPD challenge coin and BC Law Enforcement Memorial Ride and Run to Remember coins. A commemorative plaque will be hung above these items in the department’s new training centre, as a lasting tribute to their dedication and service.

The next phase of the project, which involves renovating the existing headquarters to seamlessly integrate with the new expansion, is already underway and is expected to be completed by spring 2026. The renovations will further enhance the functionality and efficiency of the facility, while also providing room for future growth as Abbotsford’s population continues to increase. To accommodate the Phase 2 renovations of the existing building, the Public Service Counter is being temporarily relocated to the Community Policing Office at 34194 Marshall Road.

Timeline