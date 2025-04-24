BCFC,Huskers, Rams Release 2025 Schedule

Fraser Valley – April 23 was the release date for the 2025 BCFC schedule.
Make sure to get your calendars out, and start circling the dates! Here is the full 2025 BCFC schedule with dates, times and locations.
More info to come.
Fraser Valley – April 23 was the release date for the 2025 BCFC schedule.
Make sure to get your calendars out, and start circling the dates! Here is the full 2025 BCFC schedule with dates, times and locations.
More info to come.
Abbotsford – APRIL 24 UPDATE – The AbbyPD Sex Crimes Unit continues to investigate and has confirmed that this incident was targeted, not random. Detectives
Chilliwack – Chilliwack Party in the Park making its exciting return this spring! The beloved community celebration is back and better than ever. Join in
Matsqui – (Correctional Service Canada) – On Monday April 14, 2025, a lockdown was put in place at Matsqui Institution, the medium-security federal institution, to
Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On Wednesday April 16, a package containing contraband was seized on the perimeter of Fraser Valley Institution, a multi-level federal