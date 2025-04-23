UFV Abbotsford Hosts Sixth Annual Interpret: a Creative and Performing Arts Festival – Friday April 25

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) sixth annual Interpret: A Creative and Performing Arts Festival, is taking place on Friday, April 25, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the UFV Abbotsford campus.

Hosted by UFV’s School of Creative Arts (SoCA) in collaboration with the Graphic + Digital Design program, Interpret is a vibrant, multidisciplinary celebration showcasing the talents of UFV’s emerging artists. The festival will feature visual art grad show exhibitions, graphic and digital design showcase, film and media arts screenings, creative writing, live music and theatre performances by UFV Theatre’s fourth-year directing class. Attendees can also enjoy food trucks and a cash/card bar available throughout the event.

“Interpret is an incredible opportunity to celebrate the creative achievements of our students,” shares Tetsuomi Anzai, associate dean humanities of the College of Arts. “Interpret launched in 2018, and evolved out of the year end shows that were occurring individually in the visual arts, creative writing, and theatre programs. Today we celebrate the diverse forms of art that our students engage in together in one event that has turned into a standout venue for emerging artists. It provides the community with a chance to experience the innovative work being created right here on campus.”

Interpret is free and open to the public. The festival will take place across buildings B, C, and D at the UFV Abbotsford campus. Everyone is welcome to join the festivities and celebrate the creative achievements of UFV’s students and graduates.

For more details and the full event schedule, visit events.ufv.ca/events/interpret-a-creative-performing-arts-festival/