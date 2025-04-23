St. John Brebeuf High School Present West Side Story – April 24 and 25

Abbotsford – Forbidden love, warring gangs, and tested friendships abound in the timeless classic, West Side Story. This 21st Century adaptation of Romeo and Juliet was written by Arthur Laurents, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. St. John Brebeuf High School invites our community to plan an excursion out to the theatre to witness our take on one of the world’s most beloved musicals. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Whether you grew up with the original Broadway cast recording or are a fan of the 2023 film remake, we hope you will love the SJB Players’ rendition of West Side Story!

SJB Players – St. John Brebeuf High School Theatre Program

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Matinée: 10:30 AM | Evening Performance: 7:00 PM

Friday, April 25, 2025

Matinée: 10:30 AM | Evening Performance: 7:00 PM

Matsqui Centennial Auditorium

32315 South Fraser Way

Abbotsford, B.C.

As part of their ongoing commitment to the arts and community engagement, St. John Brebeuf is proud to present this powerful and poignant production, showcasing the talent and dedication of our student performers and crew.