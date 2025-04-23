ICBC Launches Discount for Drivers Under 15,000 Kms Driven

Victoria – B.C. drivers who drive under 15,000 kilometres annually will soon be eligible for a new discount on their Optional insurance premium. Drivers may save between approximately 10 to 15% on select ICBC Optional coverages depending on how much they drive during their one-year policy term. These new savings build on ICBC’s existing usage-based discount program and will be available for drivers renewing policies from June 1, 2025, onwards.

The new 15,000 km discount applies to most of ICBC’s Optional insurance products including Extended Third Party Liability, Collision, Comprehensive and Specified Perils coverages, and expands the threshold for discount eligibility by 5,000 kms from the existing 10,000 km threshold, allowing more drivers to take advantage of savings.

Drivers may be eligible for the new expanded Optional distance-based discount if they: