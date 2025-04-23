Highway 1 Traffic at Glover Road, CPKC Crossing – Diverted April 23 to May 10

Fraser Valley – Drivers are advised of overnight weekend traffic diversions on Highway 1 between 216th Street and 232nd Street, beginning Thursday, April 24, 2025.
These diversions are in addition to ongoing overnight single-lane reductions already in place.
These traffic-pattern changes are necessary to allow crews to safely complete drainage-pipe replacements between the Glover Road underpass and CPKC overpass on Highway 1, and are dependent on good weather.
This work is a key component of the Fraser Valley highway-widening project.
Westbound Highway 1 lane diversions:
- Thursdays, April 24 and May 1 –
Westbound lanes will be closed and diverted to one eastbound lane overnight from 8:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.
- Fridays, April 25 and May 2, and Saturdays, April 26 and May 3 –
Westbound lanes will be closed and diverted to one eastbound lane overnight from 8:30 p.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Eastbound Highway 1 lane diversions:
- Thursday, May 8 –
Eastbound lanes will be closed and diverted to one westbound lane overnight from 8:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.
- Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10 –
Eastbound lanes will be closed and diverted to one westbound lane overnight from 8:30 p.m. until 10:30 a.m.
The speed limit will be reduced to 80 km/h.
Drivers are advised to use caution, obey signs and traffic-control personnel, and watch for roadside workers. Allow additional travel time and consider alternative routes.