De Jong Still Supports Conservatives, While Running as Independent in Abbotsford-South Langley

Abbotsford/Langley – Twists and turns in an election campaign are the norm.

In this 2025 Federal Election campaign, Mike De Jong was trying to be the Conservative candidate for Abbotsford-South Langley. He was denied that opportunity, as he “didn’t qualify”.

The Conservative candidate is Sukhman Gill who has been roasted in social media for not showing up for any public debates leading up to the April 28 vote.

In a social media post on March 27: Mike de Jong responded to growing calls from the people of Abbotsford-South Langley for their democratic rights to be respected by announcing that he will run as an independent candidate in the upcoming federal election. The decision comes in the wake of a bizarre decision from the Conservative Party of Canada to block de Jong at the very last minute after a year of campaigning for the nomination in Abbotsford-South Langley. Despite a unanimous recommendation from the local riding association that de Jong’s candidacy be approved, party insiders in Ottawa instead disqualified de Jong, without explanation, paving the way for the installation of a candidate lacking any of the qualifications necessary to provide effective representation to the community.

On a social media post April 23, De Jong states that if elected as an independent, he would still work with the Conservative MP’s. His posting is below.