Chilliwack FC and Tzeachten FC to Merge, Now – Tzeachten Chilliwack United (TC United)

Tzeachten FN/Chilliwack/Sardis – — In a landmark move to strengthen youth soccer in the region, Chilliwack FC and Tzeachten FC are excited to announce a formal agreement to work towards the merging of the two clubs. Tzeachten Chilliwack United (TC United) will officially launch in September 2025, with the shared goal of delivering an even stronger and more inclusive soccer experience for players and families throughout the Chilliwack community.

In addition to serving Chilliwack, the newly formed club will serve the entire Eastern Fraser Valley, including communities east of Chilliwack, which currently have no dedicated soccer clubs. This expansion will provide increased access to organized youth soccer and development opportunities for families across the broader region.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed earlier this month by both club presidents, Derek Epp (Tzeachten FC) and Darryn Botha (Chilliwack FC), signalling the start of a collaborative journey toward building a single club that honours both legacies while embracing a united future.

Families will also be invited to attend upcoming town hall meetings to ask questions, provide input, and hear directly from club leadership. Special General Meetings (SGMs) and Annual General Meetings (AGMs) will also be held to ensure proper governance and member engagement throughout the process.

This marks Phase 1 of a four-phase rollout plan that includes: