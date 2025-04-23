AbbyPD Launch Two Month Body Cam Pilot Project for Officers

Abbotsford – Starting in May 2025, the Abbotsford Police Department will deploy Axon body-worn cameras for frontline Patrol officers on two separate Patrol shifts as part of a six-month pilot project. The body-worn cameras are expected to provide several key benefits:

The trial program will permit AbbyPD to assess the extent to which these benefits have been realized. It will also enable an assessment of the anticipated costs and operational impacts associated with the collection and handling of body-worn camera footage. A decision on whether to proceed with a permanent body-worn camera program will be made at the conclusion of the trial.



The AbbyPD has conducted training for officers to ensure they are well-prepared to use the new technology effectively.

The cameras will capture real-time video and audio of interactions between officers and the public, ensuring an accurate record of events.

Body-worn cameras will facilitate the review of incidents and enable the prompt addressing of any complaints or concerns raised by the community.